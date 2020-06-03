Charlottesville Day School celebrates students with “driving parade”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Day School marked the end of the school year Wednesday with a “driving parade”.
The school invited parents and students to drive around the school building and Meade Park, greeting teachers and staff who socially distanced along the route.
“We have been doing a great job with distance learning since March, as soon as we went into quarantine," Head of School Stacey Bruns said. "But seeing kids in person and seeing our fellow teachers collaborate together in person is amazing. It takes my breath away.”
Bruns says students were challenged through distance learning, but Wednesday’s parade was all about celebrating every child.
