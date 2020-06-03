Central Va. Small Business Development Center partners with UVA on rural business innovation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia students who lost their summer internships due to COVID-19 are now helping area businesses transition online in the wake of the pandemic.
The Central Virginia Small Business Development Center is teaming up with UVA for the Propel Management Consulting Program. The projects will target Fluvanna, Louisa, Orange and Greene Counties.
“We’re getting teams of bright, creative minds that are working in our communities in a way that they never have before," Rebecca Haydock, the Central Virginia Small Business Development director, said. "Central Virginia is coming together as a group, not only Charlottesville and Albemarle, but all of the surrounding counties are working together, feeding off of each other with creative ideas.”
Organizers say they hope this project will be the first of many collaborations between UVA and the local business support group.
