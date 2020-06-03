Albemarle County supervisors get feedback on Parkway Place development

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Board of Supervisors heard mixed feedback about a new housing development during its virtual meeting Wednesday night.
The Parkway Place project requires rezoning of two properties to mixed use along Rio Road and John Warner Parkway. It promises 50 affordable housing units and improvements to the nearby intersection.
Some people voiced concerns about increased traffic, as well as whether or not the project complies with the comprehensive and Places 29 plans.
“Traffic has greatly increased because of population growth in the area of the intersection and further north. East Rio still is not safe for the amount of traffic on it. Please don’t add to this problem by adding 1,786 vehicle trips daily,” said Linda Seaman during the virtual hearing.
Other people say they support the project, because it would help the affordable housing problem.
