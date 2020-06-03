Albemarle County staff distribute free face masks for community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County staff members were busy Wednesday handing out free reusable cloth face masks to people who need them.
The giveaways took place at Hollymead and Cale Elementary Schools. People could take as many masks as they needed, all from the safety of their cars.
Organizers say it’s more important than ever to make sure people who need masks have them, especially as the state moves forward into phase 2 of reopening on Friday, June 5.
“As more and more businesses reopen and people become more comfortable venturing out into the community, the wearing of cloth-based coverings becomes so much more important than it has been over the last several weeks, where you had community members mostly staying at home," Albemarle County Spokesperson Emily Kilroy said.
County staff will be back at Hollymead and Cale Elementary Schools on Friday from 9:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m. They’ll also be handing out masks at Woodbrook Elementary School on Saturday.
