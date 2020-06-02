Waynesboro city leaders decry George Floyd’s death at the hands of police officer

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro City Council, the City Manager, and the Police Department issued a statement Tuesday afternoon decrying the conduct of the officer in Minneapolis.
They also affirmed the Police Department’s commitment to providing exemplary law enforcement services.
Staunton’s Police Chief Jim Williams issued a statement over the weekend saying what happened to George Floyd at the hands of a police officer was reprehensible.
He assured the community that Staunton Police are committed to enforcing the law while treating all citizens and visitors respectfully, fairly, and impartially.
Media Release
By: Waynesboro City Council, City Manager, and Chief of Police
Subject: Protest and Demonstrations, Death of George Floyd
DATE: June 2, 2020
Waynesboro’s City Council, City Manager, and Chief of Police wish to acknowledge the citizens who participated in peaceful and orderly demonstration and protest in Waynesboro over the weekend. As an organization, we decry the conduct of the officer in Minneapolis and understand the anger and sadness the death of George Floyd evokes among citizens and in communities across the nation.
The Waynesboro Police Department affirms its commitment to providing exemplary law enforcement services in partnership with residents and businesses. The Department proudly stands upon its professional reputation and understands that it is essential to earning and maintaining the public’s confidence and trust.
The City Council reaffirms its rejection of words and deeds that reflect bigotry, hatred, and discrimination and remains steadfast in its commitment to building a healthy community fostering respect and wellbeing for all.
Staunton Police Department
Message from the Chief of Police
Like many of you, I watched in horror and disbelief as George Floyd was killed as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck while he lay helpless on the ground. This disturbing image is one that I personally will never forget. I truly cannot imagine the pain and anguish that must be felt by Mr. Floyd’s family and friends.
While it is difficult to make sense of the sudden loss of anyone’s life, it is simply reprehensible when that life is taken away at the hands of a uniformed police officer who has taken a solemn oath to protect and serve his community. The basic principles of law enforcement require that officers only use physical force when it is absolutely necessary and then they must only use the minimum necessary force with which to effect an arrest.
I realize that watching such a disturbing scene involving a police officer committing such an atrocity will make some people question whether something like this could happen in their own community. As your police chief, I would like to assure you that the men and women of the Staunton Police Department are highly motivated and well-trained, and committed to enforcing the law while treating all citizens of and visitors to the City of Staunton respectfully, fairly and impartially. Our department has worked hard to establish genuine relationships and build trust in our community, and we ask you to continue to partner with us as we all work together through these challenging times.
While we are not perfect, we will continue to strive to be a police department our community can trust to carry out our vital mission.
Jim Williams
Chief of Police
