Waynesboro city leaders decry George Floyd’s death at the hands of police officer

I realize that watching such a disturbing scene involving a police officer committing such an atrocity will make some people question whether something like this could happen in their own community. As your police chief, I would like to assure you that the men and women of the Staunton Police Department are highly motivated and well-trained, and committed to enforcing the law while treating all citizens of and visitors to the City of Staunton respectfully, fairly and impartially. Our department has worked hard to establish genuine relationships and build trust in our community, and we ask you to continue to partner with us as we all work together through these challenging times.