Virtual feedback provided for new playground in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An initiative to build a playground at Walker Upper Elementary School is getting feedback from parents, students and others in the Charlottesville community.
A virtual session was held Tuesday, June 2, to see what people would like to see in the new Walker playground. The project is funded through grants and community donations, and it received full support from the Charlottesville school board in February.
Leaders of the initiative and architects say they hope the playground will fill a need.
“Play is so important and critical to student success. It’s important to all of our success and our well-being. It’s important to kind of moderating difficult challenging feelings and getting us kind of keyed up and prepared to learn,” said Shawn Mulligan with VMDO architects.
The playground was originally set to be completed by fall, but plans for completion are up in the air due to the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.