UVA’s Chris Newell named ‘National Freshman of the Year’

Centerfielder Chris Newell is the first Virginia baseball player to earn ‘Freshman of the Year’ honors at a national level, after being awarded by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Tuesday.

UVA’s Chris Newell named ‘National Freshman of the Year’
UVA freshman Chris Newell celebrates a grand slam (Source: wvir)
By Mike Shiers | June 2, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT - Updated June 2 at 9:32 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia outfielder Chris Newell has been named the national co-Freshman of the Year by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Newell is the first UVA player to win Freshman of the Year honors at a national-level.

He was one of four players to earn the honor from the publication during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.

Newell led the Cavaliers with a .407 batting average, and drove in a team-high 20 RBI.

The freshman ranked in the Top Five in the ACC in five different offensive categories.

Newell was named Second Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball last week, and became the first UVA freshman to earn All-American status since Danny Hultzen in 2009.

Virginia second baseman Max Cotier joined Newell on the Freshman All-American team, after batting .338, and scoring 21 runs in 18 games.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.