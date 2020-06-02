UVA’s Chris Newell named ‘National Freshman of the Year’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia outfielder Chris Newell has been named the national co-Freshman of the Year by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
Newell is the first UVA player to win Freshman of the Year honors at a national-level.
He was one of four players to earn the honor from the publication during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.
Newell led the Cavaliers with a .407 batting average, and drove in a team-high 20 RBI.
The freshman ranked in the Top Five in the ACC in five different offensive categories.
Newell was named Second Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball last week, and became the first UVA freshman to earn All-American status since Danny Hultzen in 2009.
Virginia second baseman Max Cotier joined Newell on the Freshman All-American team, after batting .338, and scoring 21 runs in 18 games.
