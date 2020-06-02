UVA student reacts to President Jim Ryan’s statement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at the University of Virginia are grieving the death of George Floyd, as well as how black people are viewed all around the country.
“I think there’s a truth that’s being suppressed and there’s a narrative that I, as a black man, am a thug simply by the way I look," a UVA student who wished to remain anonymous said.
UVA President Jim Ryan released a statement on social media stating that even though he could not walk fully in the shoes of others, the death of George Floyd saddens him, but violence is never an answer.
Many UVA students have commented on the president’s statement.
“President Ryan needs to acknowledge in his statement, that this is not about the killing of one black man,” the UVA student said. “It’s the legacy and continued ignorance of people who don’t experience the same thing.”
