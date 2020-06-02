TJHD holds drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Crozet

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Several dozen people had a chance to get tested for the coronavirus for free in Albemarle County Tuesday, June 2.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District held drive-thru testing in Crozet from 10 a.m. to noon. Testing sites like these help health officials see what communities the virus is prevalent in, and if there are specific places they need to conduct more testing.
“We were testing any body who wants a test, we just ask that everyone preregister. All of our test sites are on our website at TJHD.org. So everyone can see where the testing sites are happening,” TJHD Emergency Coordinator Jessica Salah said.
TJHD says it is currently training extra staff to continue testing through the summer and fall.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District is hosting three more drive-thru testings this week, including at Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry in Albemarle County Wednesday, June 3. Testing for just kids will be held at Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville on Saturday, June 6.
