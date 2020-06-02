PVCC distributing CARES Act emergency relief funds to students

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is distributing funds provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to eligible students.
PVCC announced Tuesday, June 2, that it will distribute a total of $946,219 to 1,650 students. These one-time grants range from $300 to $1,000.
“Like so many in our community many PVCC students are struggling financially due to COVID-19. Although the funding provided by the CARES Act won’t solve all of their problems, we are pleased to provide some financial assistance to our students, thanks to the actions of the federal government,” said PVCC President Frank Friedman in Tuesday’s release.
The first round of funding, totaling over $800,000 has been sent to over 1,000 students. A second round of funding will be based on an application process later this summer.
For a complete list of eligibility requirements, visit www.pvcc.edu/student-emergency-aid.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.