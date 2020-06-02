PVCC distributing CARES Act emergency relief funds to students

Charlottesville, Va. – June 2, 2020 – Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) began distributing funding provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to eligible students on May 19, 2020. The Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) provided $6 billion to colleges nationwide for emergency student financial aid, to be distributed to students enrolled in spring semester who are eligible for federal financial aid and have expenses related to campus disruption due to the COVID–19 pandemic. PVCC will distribute $946,219—the total amount designated for student emergency grants—to be awarded as a one-time grant of $300-$1,000 to over 1,650 students, depending upon financial need.