Stoney meets with protesters after tear gas deployed during demonstration on Monument Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After Richmond police used tear gas on protesters along Monument Avenue during the fourth night of demonstrations, Mayor Levar Stoney met with protesters to apologize.
Richmond police say they had to deploy gas on protesters near the Lee Monument after police officers were ‘cut off’ by violent protesters.
RPD said via Twitter that officers have been pulled from the field after deploying tear gas on peaceful protesters near Lee monument.
Richmond Police Chief Will Smith reviewed video footage of police officers spraying peaceful protesters in the face.
The officers will be disciplined due to their actions being outside department protocols and directions, police say.
In response, Mayor Levar Stoney said he wanted to apologize to the peaceful protesters in person at the City Hall on June 2 at 12 p.m.
“Words cannot make this right, and words cannot restore the trust broken this evening,” Mayor Stoney said on his Twitter account.
Stoney and Smith were met with boos as they walked out and someone shouting, "we don’t want your apology, we want your resignation.”
A woman in the crowd also asked for them to walk with protesters on Tuesday night.
Stoney also spoke directly with a young girl who was scared about getting tear-gassed for standing too close.
**Warning: This video contains graphic language**
