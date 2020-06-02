Hottest of 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A warm front passed over the region this morning with clouds and sprinkles. Sunshine broke out behind the front. This is allowing for a quick warm up this afternoon and evening. Overnight will be a lot milder and becoming more humid.
A west to southwest wind will bring is hotter weather for Wednesday. Many areas will reach the low if not mid 90s in the afternoon. That would be the hottest weather of the year so far.
Tracking a couple of weather disturbances and a front to the north on Wednesday night and Thursday. The severe weather risk looks to stay to our north Wednesday night. It will become more humid on Thursday. That front will get closer to us on Thursday and Friday with a better scattered shower and thunderstorm risk. Can’t rule out an isolated severe thunderstorm.
The first weekend of June will feature one more shower/storm chance of Saturday. Followed by drier and nicer conditions for Sunday and next Monday.
Watching the progress of Tropical Depression Three over the southern Gulf of Mexico. It could bring us some rain by the end of next week.
Tuesday afternoon and early evening: Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the 80s.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, milder with lows in the 60s.
Wednesday: Hazy, hot and a little humid. A down-sloping wind will heat us up quickly and keep the humidity from getting too high. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, warm with the best thunderstorm chance to the north of the region. Lows near 70 degrees.
Thursday and Friday: Hazy, hot and more humid. A scattered shower and thunderstorm chance. Isolated severe weather possible. Highs in the 80s for most. Lows upper 60s to 70.
Saturday: One more scattered shower/storm risk. Highs upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Sunday and Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs lower 80s. Lows near 60.
