CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here comes the Heat! Temperatures set to top out in the low to mid 90s Wednesday, making for our warmest day so far of the year.
High pressure offshore and a slow moving cold front to our north will allow southwest winds to pump more warmth and humidity across the Mid-Atlantic for the mid and late week. The late week will feature better chances for scattered afternoon and evening storms. A few could pulse to strong to severe levels. The main threats damaging wind gusts, some hail and locally heavy rain.
The first weekend of June, will still feature some scattered storms Saturday, but the cold front settles south by Sunday to usher in drier and less humid air.
In the tropics, watching the progress of Tropical Storm Cristobal over the southern Gulf of Mexico. It could possibly bring us some rain by the end of next week.
Tonight: Mostly clear, milder with lows in the 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot and a little humid. A down-sloping wind will heat us up quickly and keep the humidity from getting too high. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, warm with the best thunderstorm chance to the north of the region. Lows near 70 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. Few strong to severe possible. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s.
Friday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Scattered showers/storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, muggy. Scattered showers/storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, less humid. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 80s. Lows around 60.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s.
