Heat and humidity builds

Late week storms

NBC29 WEATHER AT SUNRISE
By David Rogers | June 2, 2020 at 6:45 AM EDT - Updated June 2 at 6:56 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Today will be a day of transition. As high pressure drifts southeast, a southwest wind will begin to usher in warmer temperatures and higher humidity. This uncomfortable air mass will be with us throughout the rest of the week. Showers and storms will develop for the late week. Behind a cold front that moves through Saturday, drier and more pleasant conditions will move in Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds and sun, with an isolated shower, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy and not as cool, Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny with showers, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

