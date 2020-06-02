Heat and humidity builds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Today will be a day of transition. As high pressure drifts southeast, a southwest wind will begin to usher in warmer temperatures and higher humidity. This uncomfortable air mass will be with us throughout the rest of the week. Showers and storms will develop for the late week. Behind a cold front that moves through Saturday, drier and more pleasant conditions will move in Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds and sun, with an isolated shower, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Partly cloudy and not as cool, Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny with showers, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
