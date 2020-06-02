Heat and humidity builds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Today will be a day of transition. As high pressure drifts southeast, a southwest wind will begin to usher in warmer temperatures and higher humidity. This uncomfortable air mass will be with us throughout the rest of the week. Showers and storms will develop for the late week. Behind a cold front that moves through Saturday, drier and more pleasant conditions will move in Sunday. Have a great and safe day !