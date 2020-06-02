Free fishing days scheduled for June 5-7

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’ve always wanted to give fishing a try - here is your chance without needing a license!
Virginia’s free fishing days for 2020 are scheduled for June 5-7.
“No fishing license of any kind will be required for recreational rod and reel fishing during free fishing days and facilities use permits will also not be required during these dates,” the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said.
To increase opportunities, the DGIF has lifted restrictions on designated stocked trout waters.
All fishing regulations, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions, will be in place.
“Free fishing days are always an excellent opportunity to get out and try fishing for the first time, or to introduce new people to fishing,” said Ryan Brown, Executive Director of DGIF. “I would encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity and all that Virginia’s outdoors have to offer.”
For more information on the free fishing days, click here.
