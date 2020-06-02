Cville Plans Together releases survey results from members working on housing affordability

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A steering committee in Charlottesville tasked with addressing the city’s affordable housing issue finds racial equity is the most critical issue facing the city.
Tuesday, it released the results from a survey conducted among its members.
The committee is leading an effort called Cville Plans Together, the community process for updating the citywide comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance.
The survey also identified rental affordability and housing stability as issues.
“Housing stability refers to household’s abilities to stay in their homes even without being concerned about eviction or foreclosure,” Sarah Kirk with Cville Plans Together said.
The group began its meeting with a moment of silence to recognize the racial disparities plaguing the country right now.
It is hosting a virtual small group discussion on Thursday at 7 p.m. People can also take the survey its group members did here until June 24.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.