Charlottesville police, fire chiefs praise community for protesting peacefully

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville city police and fire chiefs are showing their gratitude to the community for peacefully protesting over the weekend.
The organizations say they are working together to help create a healthy, safe and resilient community.
“Making progress towards a more just and equitable community will require significant structural change to our community,” Charlottesville Fire Chief Andrew Baxter said Tuesday.
Police Chief RaShall Brackney says she joins with the community in their sadness, grief and anger over a legacy of injustice.
“Your actions this weekend, and similar actions throughout our community’s history, demonstrate a commitment to progress and real change for this community,” she said.
You can watch the chiefs deliver their full statement on Youtube.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.