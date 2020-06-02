Charlottesville city councilor praises community for peaceful weekend protest

“I think it was Zyahna Bryant, but I’m not 100 percent sure, at one point made the comment, ‘We built this town, we’re not going to burn it down.’ As long as Charlottesville’s residents as a whole feel that sense of ownership of the town, of the city, as long as we feel that sense of commitment to it and to its well-being, we will be in good hands,” Snook said.