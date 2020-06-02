Charlottesville city councilor praises community for peaceful weekend protest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville city councilor Lloyd Snook is praising the city and its people for how they handled the peaceful protests over the weekend.
Snook was a guest on the city’s Cville360 talk show Tuesday. He says he and all of council are horrified by George Floyd’s death, but they are reassured by the action people in the city took Saturday.
“I think it was Zyahna Bryant, but I’m not 100 percent sure, at one point made the comment, ‘We built this town, we’re not going to burn it down.’ As long as Charlottesville’s residents as a whole feel that sense of ownership of the town, of the city, as long as we feel that sense of commitment to it and to its well-being, we will be in good hands,” Snook said.
The councilor says he wants to thank both city and civilian leaders.
