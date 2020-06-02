Charlottesville businesses participate in Blackout Tuesday to support ‘Black Lives Matter’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands of people across the country -and here in Central Virginia- are uniting as one in the name of racial justice. They are participating in Blackout Tuesday.
Blackout Tuesday is a day promoted by activists to bring about policy change in the death of George Floyd. The movement has spread across several social media platforms with the message black lives matter.
Social media platforms, especially Instagram are flooded with black squares with the hashtag #BlackoutTuesday.
Businesses in Charlottesville are showing their support by posting online. Some of them include Shenandoah Joe Coffee, Barred Studio, Ace Biscuit and Barbecue, and Iron Paffles and Coffee.
Whiskey Jar also canceled its live music performance in solidarity and moved the band’s performance to Wednesday.
Iron Paffles Owner Kathryn Matthews, says as a business owner, she doesn't want people to have a negative opinion about her business, but feels this movement is necessary.
“Police brutality is so bad in this country and i think it's time we stand up against it. This can't happen anymore, these people are supposed to be protecting us, they're not supposed to be hurting us,” Matthews said.
Business owners say people should continue to unite, so that people can have their voices heard and everyone can have equal rights.
