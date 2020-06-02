Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office warning of possible police impersonator

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is warning folks about a possible police impersonator in the area.
According to ACSO, the suspect displayed a star badge and identified himself as a law enforcement in the 3900 block of Stuarts Draft Highway. The suspect had claimed to be looking for someone.
The suspect is described as a white male, about 5`9″, possibly around 30 years old, with short brown hair. He was reportedly driving a white sport utility vehicle with a black brush guard on the front.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Steven Cason of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540- 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322- 2017.
