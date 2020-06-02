Albemarle County handing out free face masks

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is giving away free masks this week.
County workers will be setting up in the parking lots of Cale and Hollymead elementary schools from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, as well as on Friday, June 5. They will be set up at Woodbrook Elementary School on Saturday, June 6.
All you need to do is drive up, and they will place a mask in your passenger seat.
06/02/2020 Release from Albemarle County:
Albemarle County staff will be stationed in the parking lots of elementary schools around the county this week to hand out free face coverings to our residents.
Pickup will be contactless - you can drive up and we will place a covering in your vehicle's passenger seat.
Giveaways will be held from 9 - 11 am at the following locations on these dates:
Wednesday, June 3
Friday, June 5
Saturday, June 6
Thank you so much to our school system for sharing their space with us.
Please share with your friends and neighbors - we can’t wait to see you!
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.