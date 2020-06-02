ACPS officials release statement on racial justice and equality

In the midst of the darkness that unfolds every time we turn on the television, open a newspaper, or visit a website, there is light. Two weeks ago, many of our students who wrote one of the few anti-racism policies of any school division in the nation, joined by their peers, hosted a community town hall on the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on our Black and Latinx populations. One, Naquell Perry, was invited to speak at the governor’s news conference on racial justice and equality, making the encouraging point that he and his peers are the future. This past weekend, close to 100 of our students illustrated the saliency of this point by peacefully demonstrating in support of racial justice and equality.