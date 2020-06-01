You gotta love it !

Heat and humidity returns

NBC29 WEATHER AT SUNRISE
By David Rogers | June 1, 2020 at 6:46 AM EDT - Updated June 1 at 6:56 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) High pressure is overhead, providing sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Our northerly wind is expected to shift to the southwest later Today. Temperatures and humidity will begin to rise into the 90s by mid week. -Our next chance for any widespread rain and storms will be in the late week into the start of the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny and nice, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool, Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy, H: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated t-shower, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s