You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) High pressure is overhead, providing sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Our northerly wind is expected to shift to the southwest later Today. Temperatures and humidity will begin to rise into the 90s by mid week. -Our next chance for any widespread rain and storms will be in the late week into the start of the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny and nice, High: mid 70s
Tonight: Mostly clear and cool, Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy, H: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated t-shower, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Friday: Partly sunny with scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s