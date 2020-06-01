VSP investigating fatal motorcycle accident on Deerfield Valley Rd.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash along Deerfield Valley Road in Augusta County.
A 1998 Suzuki motorcycle ran off the right side of the road near Hankey Mountain Highway around midnight Monday, June 1.
Investigators say 38-year-old Adam C. Maxwell was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene. The Churchville man was wearing a helmet, but it was not properly secured.
06/01/2020 Release from Virginia State Police:
At 12:04 a.m. (June 1) Virginia State Trooper J.T. Lotts responded to a motorcycle crash on Deerfield Valley Road in Augusta County. A 1998 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling south on Deerfield Valley Road when it ran off the right side of the road striking a boulder one mile south of Hankey Mountain Highway.
The motorcyclist, Adam C. Maxwell, 38, of Churchville, Va., was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet; however it was not properly secured.
