TSA catches Mechanicsville man with loaded handgun at Richmond airport

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - TSA at the Richmond International Airport caught a Mechanicsville man with a loaded handgun on Sunday.
A TSA officer spotted a .22 caliber handgun loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber, in his carry-on.
“The man also had an additional magazine loaded with 12 more bullets,” TSA said.
TSA notified the airport police, who took the handgun and detained the man for questioning. He was cited on a weapons charge.
“Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at the airline check-in counter. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality,” TSA said.
As of May 31, there have confiscated eight guns at the airport this year.
