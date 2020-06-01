9th inmate dies due to COVID-19 in Virginia

9th inmate dies due to COVID-19 in Virginia
For the third straight day, Virginia health authorities are reporting a drop in the state’s number of new coronavirus cases. (Source: Associated Press)
June 1, 2020 at 6:26 AM EDT - Updated June 1 at 7:46 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections reports that a ninth inmate in Virginia has died due to COVID-19.

No information has been released about the ninth inmate at this time, including whether or not pre-existing conditions played a role in the death.

According to the information posted on VADOC’s site, the deaths have occurred at the following facilities:

  • Buckingham: 3
  • Deerfield: 1
  • Dillwyn: 2
  • Haynesville: 1
  • Sussex II: 1
  • Virginia Correctional Center for Women: 1

Since the pandemic started, a total of 147 inmates at Buckingham have tested positive and a total of 324 inmates at Dillwyn have tested positive.

Find more information on inmate testing, cases and deaths here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.