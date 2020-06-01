9th inmate dies due to COVID-19 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections reports that a ninth inmate in Virginia has died due to COVID-19.
No information has been released about the ninth inmate at this time, including whether or not pre-existing conditions played a role in the death.
According to the information posted on VADOC’s site, the deaths have occurred at the following facilities:
- Buckingham: 3
- Deerfield: 1
- Dillwyn: 2
- Haynesville: 1
- Sussex II: 1
- Virginia Correctional Center for Women: 1
Since the pandemic started, a total of 147 inmates at Buckingham have tested positive and a total of 324 inmates at Dillwyn have tested positive.
