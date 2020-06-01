CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is centered overhead Today. Resulting in sunshine and cooler than normal conditions. As it drifts east over the next 24 hours, our wind will shift to the southwest. Humidity and warmer temperatures will gradually increase.. By the end of the week our chances for scattered showers and storms will increase. Right now it appears that Sunday should be rain free and slightly warmer than normal. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: mid 70s
Tonight: Mostly clear and cool, Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Friday: Partly sunny with scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
