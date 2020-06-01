Sunny and pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is centered overhead Today. Resulting in sunshine and cooler than normal conditions. As it drifts east over the next 24 hours, our wind will shift to the southwest. Humidity and warmer temperatures will gradually increase.. By the end of the week our chances for scattered showers and storms will increase. Right now it appears that Sunday should be rain free and slightly warmer than normal. Have a great and safe day !