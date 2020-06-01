Sunny and pleasant

Return of the heat and humidity

By David Rogers | June 1, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT - Updated June 1 at 1:01 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is centered overhead Today. Resulting in sunshine and cooler than normal conditions. As it drifts east over the next 24 hours, our wind will shift to the southwest. Humidity and warmer temperatures will gradually increase.. By the end of the week our chances for scattered showers and storms will increase. Right now it appears that Sunday should be rain free and slightly warmer than normal. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool, Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

