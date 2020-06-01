Staunton Public Library plans reopening

JUNE 1, 2020: The Staunton Public Library will resume limited services beginning the week of June 8. Patrons will be able to return materials to the outdoor book drop, place holds on Staunton Public Library items, and schedule an appointment to pick up their arrived holds. The building itself will remain closed and the library will not be accepting book donations until further notice. For full information regarding available assistance, safety precautions, and pick up instructions, please visit the library’s COVID-19 response site for the latest service update.