Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA celebrates 25 years

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA is celebrating 25 years at its North Coalter location in Staunton. They commemorated the occasion on Monday with a drive-by celebration and a variety of goodies for members and friends.
The Staunton Y is also sharing a four-part series documenting those 25 years. They are available on the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA website.
“When we became the Y we were predominantly an adult health facility and racket sports facility,” stated Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA Associate Executive Director, Rhonda Shinaberry. “And, I’ve been able to see us grow to add the gym, to add youth activities, to basically grow and thrive and add something for all ages.”
The Staunton Y had planned a bigger event which included recognizing longtime members, but due to COVID-19 scaled back the festivities. They hope to do something later this year.
