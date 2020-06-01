Quick Warming Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nice and comfortable start to June, but temperatures will quickly warm to Summer levels ahead.
High pressure over the region will begin to move offshore through the midweek and this will allow warmer temperatures and more humid conditions to return. Clouds and sun Tuesday with highs in the 80s. On Wednesday, our hottest day of the year forecast, with highs topping out in the low 90s. While an isolated storm is possible, the late week will feature better chances for scattered afternoon and evening storms. This in association with a slow moving cold front.
The start to the weekend, Saturday will still feature some scattered storms, but the cold front settles south by Sunday to usher in drier and less humid air.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.
Tuesday: Clouds and sun, warmer. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows 60s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, hazy hot and humid. Isolated afternoon/evening downpour. Most areas remain storm-free. Highs lower 90s. Lows near 70.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows upper 60s.
Friday: Partly sunny and muggy. Scattered showers/storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, muggy. Scattered showers/storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, less humid. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s.
