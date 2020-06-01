Neighbors petitioning Albemarle Co. to fix Burnley Rd.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It’s a bumpy ride on parts of Burnley Road in Albemarle County, and now some neighbors are taking action to get it smoothed out.
Peter Schare says he has lived on Burnley Road for more than 25 years, and that there used to be regular maintenance. However, that appears to have dropped off.
Schare created a petition, and got it signed by nearly 20 households, asking the county to fix the road.
“It would be good to get it repaved. To do that, they would need to really remove all of the loose asphalt and get down to a good solid road bed, and then bring it back up. I think it is the only way to fix it,” Schare said.
Schare says Albemarle County Supervisor Bea Lapisto Kirtly came out to his house Sunday, May 31, to look at the road and take pictures.
The supervisor said she would take her findings back to the county.
