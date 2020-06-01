Greene County Transit prepares to merge with regional JAUNT service

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville-based JAUNT is making plans to expand the regional reach of its public transportation service. It expects to take over Greene County Transit (GCT) starting July 1.
GCT is a demand-response service that provides rides within Greene and to-and-from Charlottesville to about 5,000 people each month.
“Greene Transit has long and proudly been the transit service for Greene County, and we have stood apart from the region,” Greene County administrator Mark Taylor said.
Right now, JAUNT is developing a transition plan to merge GCT into its regional system which covers the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Louisa, and Nelson counties.
“We see JAUNT as the best path forward for the development of transit service for Greene County, and we’re very, very excited about this new direction,” Taylor said.
The GTC fleet and services for riders will stay the same at first.
“Greene County Transit will keep its identity. That’s not going away. There will be JAUNT and there will be Greene County Transit and some people may not even know they’re one in the same family,” JAUNT CEO Brad Sheffield said.
JAUNT says the merger will make the service more efficient.
“They have some capacity we could use. So, we can seek out some other human service agencies or other residents who need transportation to figure out how we can get them on those vehicles that are already running around,” Sheffield said.
GCT’s brand will eventually get a refresh and updated vehicles with an eye toward expansion. JAUNT is already looking at starting a commuter service as early as fall 2021.
“There’s a good number of people who actually go north into Ruckersville, in that area, to work, and they’re coming from the Charlottesville urban area to go there. So, it’s not just a one-way need. There’s a need to go back and forth,” Sheffield said.
The county sees the potential in this transit transfer to help Greene County grow.
“As we grow, the opportunities for business, the opportunities for commerce will grow in Greene County, and having a vibrant, energetic transit service can be a very important part of that future,” Taylor said.
JAUNT is holding a virtual public meeting Tuesday, June 2 at 6:00 p.m. to discuss the transition. To join the Zoom meeting, click here.
The Greene County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the merger on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m.
