Charlottesville’s Friendship Court neighborhood receives free rent in June

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People living in some affordable housing units in Charlottesville are getting a big helping hand over the next 30 days. People at Friendship Court will live rent-free for the month of June.
The Piedmont Housing Alliance received $101,000 from the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation.
The money will also cover a portion of rent for people in other communities who are also part of the Eviction Prevention Program - as well as those who pay 30% or more of their income in rent.
“They are already struggling to make ends meet. They are living in affordable housing because they’re either on fixed incomes or, social security or disabilities. They’re having to work multiple minimum wage jobs," Executive Director of Piedmont Housing Alliance Sunshine Mathon said.
The Piedmont Housing Alliance currently serves around 600 units throughout Charlottesville, Albemarle County and Nelson County. The members are looking for additional funding so those other units can also have some funding.
