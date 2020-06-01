Charlottesville city council adopts budget, appropriates public transit funding

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville city council tackled money issues during its meeting Monday night, including adopting a budget for the next fiscal year.
The revised $191 million budget accounts for fewer tax revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan is about $5 million less than the original proposed budget. It attempts to keep spending as close to the current fiscal year as possible.
If city revenues decline more than projected, council can later amend the budget, but a spending plan needed to be approved by the end of June.
Councilors also formally appropriated more than $7 million to support public transit. The funding comes from the federal CARES Act passed to provide relief during the pandemic.
Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) will receive about $7 million and provide $1.78 million of that to JAUNT to defer ADA service costs for those with disabilities.
