Central Virginia law enforcement leaders discuss changes underway as protesters call for reform

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Protesters took to the streets of Charlottesville this weekend, as they did across the country, demanding systemic change to policing and prison practices. Demonstrators say it’s time for words to become action, and law enforcement officials in central Virginia agree: change is coming.
Ahead of Saturday’s rally, organizers released a list of demands geared towards making law enforcement more racially equitable. The reforms ranged from releasing non-violent offenders from prison on home electronic monitoring due to COVID-19, to defunding and demilitarizing the police.
“Let’s get Hardy Drive policed in the same way that you police Greenbriar," Community organizer Don Gathers said.
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney said that in her two year tenure she has worked to change the culture in the department. The goal is to improve the way that the community and officers interact with one another.
“We now have more officers and community service officers walking beats than they ever have before," Brackney said. "Taking them from strictly the pedestrian mall and moving them out into the community.”
The department has also stepped up efforts to be more open with data on use of force incidents, investigative detentions, and internal affairs complaints. Charlottesville police have also increased training to better prepare them for interactions with the community.
“We’ve taken extremely program proactive and aggressive steps to introduce cultural competency, cultural professionalism, bias-based policing curriculum, and we’ve married that with de-escalation and crisis intervention trainings," Chief Brackney explained.
Albemarle County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley says the county is also making efforts to reform the local criminal justice system. Hingeley, elected in November on a platform of making policing and the prison system more fair.
“As we go forward we’re going to see fewer African-Americans proportionally be sentenced to jail,” Hingeley said. “We will find, I hope, successful community alternatives.”
Hingeley also pointed to efforts in the county to reduce the number of felony convictions, reducing or ending cash bail, and reducing probation.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.