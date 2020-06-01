Augusta County Sheriff’s deputy tests positive for coronavirus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy has tested positive for coronavirus.
According to a release, the deputy woke up Friday, May 29, with symptoms believed to be related to the virus. The person was tested at Augusta Health and the result came back positive.
The deputy has been quarantined and has not returned to work since the diagnosis. Another deputy, who was in recent contact with the one who tested positive, is quarantining as a precaution.
Friday evening the Sheriff’s Office took measures to reduce the spread of the virus by restructuring patrols and having two deputies consistently work together. Deputies are already minimizing direct contact with the public by speaking to citizens outside their houses when possible, and handling reports by phone or online.
“The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office continues to provide the best service possible to the citizens who live, work ,or pass through the area, while also being cognizant of the risks of the virus to all”, Sheriff Donald Smith said in the release.
The name of the deputy who tested positive will not be released.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.