Albemarle County Service Authority releases water quality reports

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Service Authority (ACSA) just released its water quality reports for 2019, and the news is good.
The new reports show high-quality drinking water that meets or exceeds all federal and state standards. ACSA executive director Gary O’Connell says staff conduct thousands of water quality tests a year.
The ACSA also teamed up with the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority to make sure no rate increase is passed on to customers next fiscal year in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
“With employment being what it was, businesses closing, we had some concerns from customers, not a huge number, but some concerns about the impacts of utilities on their lives and trying to find some ways to help ease that pressure, and we thought taking the rate increase off the table would be one way to do that," O’Connell said.
The ACSA is also proposing a payment plan for customers to help those financially impacted by the pandemic.
To see the water quality reports for yourself, click here.
