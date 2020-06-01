Albemarle County Public Schools and Kids-Lift use Amazon Wish List for donations

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many students at Stone Robinson Elementary and other schools in Albemarle County rely on their school to provide meals and additional services, like backpacks filled with food for the weekend.
But with school prematurely out of session and the number of families in need growing due to COVID-19, who can students rely on for help?
The Albemarle County Department of Social Services and Kids-Lift, a nationally recognized nonprofit, are partnering up to bring food and high-demand products like diapers and masks to directly to the doorstep of those who need it most.
Through an Amazon Wish List, families in need can request items they need and have their order filled through donations.
Lauren Otto, an Albemarle County DSS family support worker, says the Wish List is one of the only ways students and their families can have access to what they need.
“Some of the regular resources they they may have had access to has now been withdrawn just because of things closing or no longer available,” Otto said. “So many people have lost jobs or have hours reduced.”
Otto said as many as 40 boxes have been delivered to families within a single day. More than 100 boxes have been delivered so far.
“As we have less and less resources to draw from, a program like this and Kids-Lift, will be so vital to our families and so appreciated by them,” she said.
The Wish List will continue throughout the summer and will be updated once school is back in session.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.