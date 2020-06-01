Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail reports zero inmate cases of COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail (ACRJ) has seen no cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus among inmates to date, according to Albemarle County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley.
Hingeley revealed the fact on Sunday, in response to demands made by demonstrators in Charlottesville protesting the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. The protesters requested that more inmates be released on home electronic incarceration (HEI) by ACRJ in light of coronavirus, and that fees for HEI be waived.
To date more than 90 inmates have been released from ACRJ. Hingeley said on Monday that none of the people released have been remanded back into police custody since their release on HEI.
In addition to increased releases, Albemarle County prosecutors are expanding pre-trial release with no cash bail, sentence reductions, and furloughs.
