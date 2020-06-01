Aamir Simms withdraws from NBA Draft process

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We don’t know when the NBA Draft will take place, or what it will look like when it does, but we do know Aamir Simms will not be a part of it.
The former Blue Ridge star has withdrawn his name from the Draft process, and he will return to Clemson for his senior year.
Simms made the announcement on social media on Monday, saying, “I’m really looking forward to my senior year with my teammates and making a run at the tournament ! Last year will be my best yet! Can’t wait to rock littlejohn one last time! Everyone be safe and love one another -25”
The Tigers advanced to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament when Simms was a freshman.
They did not make it in 2019, and the 2020 postseason was canceled due to COVID-19.
Simms averaged 13.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game last year.
He is the only player in program history to lead the team in all-three categories during a single season.
The NCAA’s withdrawal deadline was originally set for June 3rd, but that date has been postponed until the NBA determines when t will hold its draft.
At this time, UVA rising senior Jay Huff has not withdrawn his name from the draft process.
