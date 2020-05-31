7th Annual Maupintown Film Festival to be held virtually

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 7th Annual Maupintown Film Festival at Jefferson School African American Heritage Center is making alterations and going virtual.
The festival would usually be inside a theater, but staff at say the safety of attendees is far more important. However, they do feel it is also essential to share the imperative stories of African American history and culture. This year’s theme is “Queen,” a celebration of black women.
“We’re focusing on stories about women specifically black women, so filmed by and or about women," director of Maupintown Film Festival Lorenzo Dickerson. "We’re celebrating that this year, so I just want to encourage people continue to seek out and share the stories and understand the stories. A lot of what we do is really to share stories through film that we don’t normally see or hear about.”
The festival is scheduled to be held July 10-12.
