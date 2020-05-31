Pleasant Weather to Start June

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A very pleasant, drier and comfortable air mass has settled over the region. It will last through Monday night. Much lower humidity and dew points. Low temperatures tonight in the chilly 40s. More sunshine and comfortable with highs in the 70s Monday.
Temperatures quickly warm back to the 80s to lower 90s mid to late next week. On Tuesday and Wednesday a small chance of a shower or storm. A cold front will be near late week to trigger some scattered storms. It may take until late Saturday to move this front south of our region.
Enjoy the nice weather and start to June.
Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows mid to upper 40s . Patchy fog late.
Monday: Sunshine, dry and comfortable. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, hazy hot and humid. Isolated afternoon/evening downpour. Most areas remain storm-free. Highs lower 90s for central VA. Upper 80s for the Shenandoah Valley. Lows near 70.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows upper 60s.
Friday: Partly sunny and muggy. Scattered showers/storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, muggy. Scattered showers/storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, less humid. Highs low to mid 80s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.