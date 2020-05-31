CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A more pleasant, drier and comfortable air mass has now settled in over the region. It will last through Monday night. Much lower humidity and dew points. Along with lower temperatures today and Monday.
We will begin to quickly warm back to the 80s to lower 90s mid to late next week. A cold front will be near late week with a shower and thunderstorm chance.
Enjoy the nice end to May and start to June.
Sunday: Sunshiny and pleasant. A high sunburn index though. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Light north breeze.
Sunday night: Clear and cooler. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s. Patchy fog late.
Monday: Sunshine, dry and comfortable. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, hazy hot and humid. Isolated afternoon/evening downpour. Most areas remain storm-free. Highs lower 90s for central VA. Upper 80s for the Shenandoah Valley. Lows near 70.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows upper 60s.
Friday and Saturday: Partly sunny and muggy. Spotty shower/storm risk. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
