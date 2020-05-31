Man seriously injured in shooting during overnight protests in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man was shot as violent protests over the death of George Floyd erupted for a second straight night in the city of Richmond.
Police were called to a hospital around 1 a.m. after a man showed up with life-threatening injuries. Officers were told the man was shot at while in a vehicle that came in contact with a group of protesters in the 2000 block of Grace Street around 12:30 a.m.
Detectives say the vehicle was shot at from behind. There is currently no suspect description.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call Crime Stopper at 804-780-1000.
