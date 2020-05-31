Law enforcement officials in Charlottesville and Albemarle County speak out about George Floyd’s death

"The many dedicated men and women who endeavor so faithfully to go about their work in ways that honor their oath and provide good to their communities are now faced with the need to work that much harder in the midst of this pain and widespread turmoil that has come upon us. Our work matters in the lives of others. Each and every day we must set out to do good, to act with measured restraint, to honor our commitment to the Constitutional principles that guide our work, and to always, always, respect the sanctity of human life--no matter what. It is an undisputed truth that we cannot turn back time and correct the many things that have driven a destructive wedge between our profession and those whom we serve. What we can do, always, is to recommit to the promise that we made when we took on the duty of service to others.”