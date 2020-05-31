Law enforcement officials in Charlottesville and Albemarle County speak out about George Floyd’s death

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Officials around central Virginia are speaking out about the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer while in custody in Minneapolis.
Albemarle County Police Chief Ron Lantz issued a statement on Saturday, saying he was appalled at the actions taken by the officers who were apprehending Floyd.
“The geographic policing model that we use in Albemarle County positions our officers to get to know the people in our community, by covering the same areas and encouraging them to have positive interactions with the people of Albemarle,” Chief Lantz said in the statement. “I’m proud of the work that has been done with our Citizen Advisory Council and in community events and partnership programs over the past several years to build trusting relationships with the people we serve.”
Albemarle County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley and Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania issued a joint statement on Saturday as well. The two lawyers reaffirmed their personal and official commitment to upholding equal justice in their jursidictions.
“We join with other local leaders in Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville who have expressed their condolences to the family and friends of Minneapolis resident George Floyd,” the prosecutors said in a statement. “Condolences are not enough. We must do more.”
University of Virginia Police Chief Timothy Longo also released a statement calling on officers to remember their oaths to the community in the wake of the death of Floyd and the protests that have followed nationwide.
“Our work matters in the lives of others. Each and every day we must set out to do good, to act with measured restraint, to honor our commitment to the Constitutional principles that guide our work, and to always, always, respect the sanctity of human life--no matter what,” Chief Longo said. "It is an undisputed truth that we cannot turn back time and correct the many things that have driven a destructive wedge between our profession and those whom we serve. What we can do, always, is to recommit to the promise that we made when we took on the duty of service to others.”
Joint statement from Charlottesville-Albemarle Commonwealth’s Attorneys -- 05/30/2020
We join with other local leaders in Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville who have expressed their condolences to the family and friends of Minneapolis resident George Floyd. Condolences are not enough.
We must do more. One member of our community, University of Virginia Chief of Police Timothy J. Longo, has responded by calling on his police officers to recommit to their oath of office during these difficult times:
"The many dedicated men and women who endeavor so faithfully to go about their work in ways that honor their oath and provide good to their communities are now faced with the need to work that much harder in the midst of this pain and widespread turmoil that has come upon us. Our work matters in the lives of others. Each and every day we must set out to do good, to act with measured restraint, to honor our commitment to the Constitutional principles that guide our work, and to always, always, respect the sanctity of human life--no matter what. It is an undisputed truth that we cannot turn back time and correct the many things that have driven a destructive wedge between our profession and those whom we serve. What we can do, always, is to recommit to the promise that we made when we took on the duty of service to others.”
As prosecutors, we stand with Chief Longo and others in acknowledging and responding to the rage, pain, and anguish left in the wake of Mr. Floyd’s death. As Chief Longo said, our work does matter in the lives of others.
As we go about that work, we recommit ourselves and our offices to upholding equal justice, protecting the safety of all members of our community, and eliminating racism.
Jim Hingeley
Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney
Joe Platania
Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney
Statement from Albemarle County Police Department Chief Ron L. Lantz -- 05/30/2020
As so many others across this country, I am appalled by the actions of the officers involved in the death of George Floyd. On behalf of the Albemarle County Police Department, our hearts go out to Mr. Floyd’s family and his community as they grieve.
As Chief, I take seriously the responsibility to ensure that our department protects and serves each person in our community. The geographic policing model that we use in Albemarle County positions our officers to get to know the people in our community, by covering the same areas and encouraging them to have positive interactions with the people of Albemarle. I’m proud of the work that has been done with our Citizen Advisory Council and in community events and partnership programs over the past several years to build trusting relationships with the people we serve.
I know this work is continuous, as we hire, train, set performance expectations, and establish citizen-police relations and accountability to ensure our department reflects the community we serve and without bias. The men and women of ACPD have stepped up to the challenge. Our commitment has always and will always be to the people of Albemarle County.Sincerely,
Ron L. Lantz
Chief of Police
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.