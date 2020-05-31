Businesses in Charlottesville adjusting to mask protocol

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - May 29 ushered in a big change in Virginia: to go into a public building or business, you will have to wear a mask to protect yourself and others from coronavirus.
Charlottesville businesses have been adjusting to the order and some have their own regulations. Citizen Burger is one of many businesses adjusting to the new reality. In addition to customers now being required to wear masks, they’re taking extra steps to ensure that their they and their workers are safe.
“We definitely are trying to accomplish how to do it safely as possible and also keep in mind that the guard guidelines are in place for a reason," Citizen Burger manager Ashley Meilson said. “Like having sanitizing stations making sure that we are wiping down everything after people use the restrooms and those sorts of things.”
Citizen Burger is still not allowing people indoors, however the outside patio has been open for business for the last week.
“Most people are following the same sort of guidelines. Making sure that they are staying masked, gloved, and sanitized. Hands washed and all that kind of stuff. People are still weary about opening before actual service and just taking that to the to-go model which I think is super fair," Meilson said.
Governor Northam says the earliest Virginia will enter phase two is June 5th.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.