Protesters gather in front of the Charlottesville Police Dept.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Protesters in Charlottesville showed their support for George Floyd during a rally in front of the city’s police department Saturday afternoon.
A large crowd could be seen in front of CPD around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30. People across the country are taking part in #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd, a Minneapolis man who died earlier this week following being handcuffed and detained by several police officers.
Video footage of Floyd’s arrest Monday, May 25, shows a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes and ignored his “I can’t breathe” pleas. The black man died later that day. Four officers were fired Tuesday, and on Friday, Officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Protesters moved away from the Charlottesville Police Department after about a half hour, marching down Market Street.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.
