Pleasant Weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A more pleasant, drier and comfortable air mass is settling in over the region through Monday night. Much lower humidity and dew points. Along with lower temperatures Sunday and Monday.
We will begin to quickly warm back to the 80s to lower 90s mid to late next week. A cold front will be near late week with a shower and thunderstorm chance.
Enjoy the nice end to May and start to June.
Saturday night: Starry sky, drier with a light north breeze. Lows in the 50s.
Sunday: Sunshiny and pleasant. A high sunburn index though. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Light north breeze.
Sunday night: Clear and cooler. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s. Patchy fog late.
Monday: Sunshine, dry and comfortable. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, hazy hot and humid. Isolated afternoon/evening downpour. Most areas remain storm-free. Highs lower 90s for central VA. Upper 80s for the Shenandoah Valley. Lows near 70.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs near 90. Lows upper 60s.
Friday and Saturday: Partly sunny and muggy. Spotty shower/storm risk. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
