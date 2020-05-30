Lake Monticello hosts parade for Fluvanna County High School graduating class

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Over the past few weeks, what began as a few car enthusiasts driving around Lake Monticello to make people in the neighborhood smile grew into much more. The event culminated in a parade featuring more than a hundred cars on Saturday for the Fluvanna County High School’s graduating class of 2020.
The event started out three weeks ago as a small group of car enthusiasts driving their rides around the lake, treating people sheltering at home in the neighborhood to something different a break from the quarantine fatigue.
First, they got the fire department involved helping them raise money, bringing in 15,000 dollars in donations. This weekend’s grand finale concluded the paraded featuring teachers, front-line workers, and most importantly the senior students at Fluvanna county high school who were supported by many.
“Seeing all the people and all the support for from everyone it just shows how strong our community is it was something special that we got to do since we missed out on our senior year," FCHS Senior Julie Cianfrni said.
“I do feel that this community has done a pretty good job on supporting our seniors during this time of the unknown so I am appreciative that this was put together for that," FCHS teacher Amy Bower added.
A total of 128 vehicles participated, showing up to honor the seniors and raising thousands more for the fire department.
