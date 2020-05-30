First Tee hosts virtual ‘Champions Challenge’ for children

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - During this time of increased isolation and limited activity, one Blue Ridge organization is getting kids across the region up and moving through golf.
First Tee partnered with 22 Charlottesville and Albemarle elementary schools to host a “Champions Challenge” filled with at-home missions to keep kids entertained.
“We’ve all had to adapt. We’ve all had to figure out hey how are we still impacting the youth in our community," First Tee Program Director Bruce Blair said. "That’s one way that we could do it with just with things around the house to be creative.”
Students complete a variety of creative golf activities at home for a grand prize.
“One of the kids tried to make a golf club out of a paper plate in a yard sticks," Venable Elementary PE Teacher Traci Martin said. "I mean it’s just really fun to see them being creative and kind of thinking outside of the box when they’re doing these activities.”
Typically, it is a big in-person event, but this year rather than cancel the event they kept the tradition going virtually.
